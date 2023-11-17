Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Renato Espinoza in Phoenix

Phoenix police made an arrest in connection to the death of 31-year-old Renato Espinoza, who police said was shot on Wednesday.

After a day-long investigation, police said they "established probable cause" and arrested 44-year-old Christopher Hernandez in connection with the case. Police said he was arrested and booked into jail at about 9:30 p.m., on Thursday.

Police did not elaborate on how the investigation led to the arrest.

Police said on Wednesday at about 7:39 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in a Phoenix neighborhood near McDowell Road and North 43rd Avenue. Officials said they provided on-scene lifesaving treatment for Espinoza, who was found with an apparent gunshot wound.

Officials said the Phoenix Fire Department responded and took Espinoza to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Christopher Hernandez arrested in Renato Espinoza shooting in Phoenix