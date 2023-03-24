Suspect arrested in fatal shooting at Sheetz on Columbus' Southeast Side

A Columbus man has been arrested for the March 3 shooting death of Jared B. Porter at a Sheetz gas station on the Southeast Side.

Malike Miller, 22, of the South Side, identified as a suspect on March 15, was arrested on Friday on Shanley Drive on the city's Northeast Side by Columbus police SWAT and U.S. Marshals' Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST), police said.

March 3:Man killed in early morning shooting at Sheetz gas station on Columbus’ Southeast Side

Miller is charged with murder for shooting Porter, 23, on March 3 at a Sheetz gas station on South Hamilton Road just north of the U.S. Route 33 interchange near Groveport. Police called to the scene around 4:22 a.m. found Porter, who was taken to an area hospital in critical condition and later died.

UPDATE: Malike Miller was arrested today by @ColumbusPolice SWAT, K-9 Unit, and the U.S. Marshals’ Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team. The 22-year-old wanted fugitive was apprehended by officers on Shanley Drive in Columbus. https://t.co/b4oIO5sHsO pic.twitter.com/SNY688YPUv — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) March 24, 2023

dking@dispatch.com

@DanaeKing

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Suspect arrested in fatal shooting at Columbus Sheetz gas station