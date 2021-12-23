Suspect arrested in fatal St. Paul hit-and-run, police say

Dec. 23—St. Paul police have arrested a suspect in the hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian Monday evening on the city's East Side.

Michael Jon Friend, 65, of St. Paul turned himself in to authorities Tuesday night, telling officers he was the driver of a minivan that struck 34-year-old My Ger Vang at Third Street and White Bear Avenue, according to Steve Linders, a St. Paul Police Department spokesman.

Friend was booked into Ramsey County Jail Wednesday morning on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide, Linders said.

Vang was walking near the intersection about 8:30 p.m. when she was struck by Friend, who was driving a white 2002 Dodge Grand Caravan, police say.

Vang had significant head trauma and died at Regions Hospital, according to police.

Investigators are still searching for the minivan, which has Minnesota license plate BFV-851 and front-end damage. They ask anyone who can help them locate the vehicle to call 651-266-5693.

Vang was the seventh pedestrian killed in St. Paul this year; there were four last year, according to police.