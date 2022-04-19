Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of 15-year-old girl outside California high school

KATE FELDMAN, New York Daily News
·1 min read

A 52-year-old man was arrested early Tuesday morning after allegedly stabbing a 15-year-old girl to death in front of her Stockton, Calif., high school.

Anthony Gray has been booked into the San Joaquin County Jail and charged with murder, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Gray allegedly drove up to Stagg High School around 11 a.m. local time, got out of his car, walked over to the girl and stabbed her multiple times.

A school police officer immediately detained Gray and the girl, identified by family as Alicia Reynaga, was rushed to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Investigators believe the stabbing was random and “are trying to determine why this student was targeted,” the Stockton Police Department said.

Gray is being held without bail and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday, according to online jail records.

“My heart is shattered by the violence that ended the life of a young student today,” Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln said in a statement. “No child should ever have to experience or witness such senseless acts of violence.”

Family, friends and classmates crowded outside Stagg High School Monday night for a vigil to honor Reynaga, who played on her school softball team.

“My daughter didn’t have any enemies ... she was a good kid, a great kid,” her father, Manuel Reynaga, told KCRA. “I just feel like it’s a dream. We’re just trying to wake up.”

