Suspect arrested for fatal stabbing of 22-year-old man outside Brooklyn deli

The suspect has been arrested for a fatal stabbing outside a Brooklyn deli, police said Wednesday.

Erickson Jean-Gilles was arrested Tuesday and charged with murdering a 22-year-old man last Saturday afternoon outside Canarsie One Stop Market at the corner on E. 87th St. and Avenue L, police said.

The victim, stabbed in the upper body, was rushed by medics to Brookdale University Hospital but could not be saved. His name has not yet been released.

It wasn’t clear what sparked the 2:40 p.m. confrontation.

The 32-year-old suspect has a 2019 sealed arrest for grand larceny, police said. He lives a half-mile from the deli.