Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of Bronx man chased into vestibule of his building

A suspect has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a Bronx man chased into his apartment building while on his way to visit a check-cashing store, cops said Sunday.

Rupert Allen faces manslaughter and weapon possession charges for the Friday night slaying of 40-year-old Anthony Nieves.

Nieves was knifed in the vestibule of his apartment building on E. 148th St. near Bergen Ave. in Mott Haven about 8 p.m.

Nieves was on his way to a nearby check-cashing store when he was accosted, a police source said. A few moments later, someone was spotted chasing Nieves into his building.

Nieves and Allen, 54, appear to be strangers to each other, cops said.

It wasn’t clear why Allen was charged with manslaughter and not murder, an NYPD spokesman said. The stabbing was not caught on video, police said.

Allen was awaiting arraignment in Bronx Criminal Court Sunday.