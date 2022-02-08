Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of Brooklyn woman walking to work

Cops say they’ve busted the knife-wielding killer who fatally stabbed a woman as she walked to work in Brooklyn early Sunday — a man who lives just blocks from the gruesome attack.

Anthony Wilson, 34, allegedly plunged a knife into Dorothy Clarke-Rozier’s back as she cut through a parking lot on Albany Ave. near Glenwood Road in East Flatbush to get to her early morning shift at a nearby Pathmark.

Cops traced video footage from the 5:50 a.m. attack to find Wilson, who lives on E. 43rd St. — about a four-minute walk from the Pathmark.

The victim’s family had speculated her death was the work of a man who was stalking her, but police sources said Wilson’s attack may have been random. Clarke-Rozier’s sister said Monday night that she didn’t recognize his name.

“She was very peaceful, friendly, kind. She has no enemies that I know of,” Myrtle Clarke, 55, said. “It’s so hard. It is very hard. I don’t know how I’m going to manage. My Dorothy’s very peaceful, loving, kind.”

Clarke-Rozier, 50, picked up an extra shift at the supermarket after a co-worker called out sick, her sister said. She managed to get to her manager at the store before collapsing onto the pavement, the knife sticking from her back.

Clarke said didn’t understand why anyone would want to kill her sister.

“That is heartless. That is really, really heartless,” she said. “That means you’re not safe on the road. I can’t walk on the road anymore, you know? People could just walk up and look at an innocent person, and just stick a knife into an innocent woman? That is so heartless.”

Wilson is charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. He awaits arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court.

“It could be anybody walking. He must be a beast. He’s a heartless beast to attack a woman walking for no reason,” Myrtle Clarke said. “I’m so destroyed. The whole family’s destroyed. I just want to see that man get real justice. That is a beast.”