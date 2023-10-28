Suspect arrested after fatal stabbing in Catawba Co., sheriff’s office says

A man has been arrested after a fatal stabbing in Newton, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to a home on Daniel Street around 1 p.m., where they found a man dead from apparent stab wounds.

Law enforcement was sent to a nearby house, where they found the suspect, Kenny Raymond Walker, and arrested him.

Investigators learned the stabbing may have stemmed from an argument between the victim and Walker.

The sheriff’s office charged Walker with murder; he is currently being held in jail without bond. His first appearance in court will be on Monday.

