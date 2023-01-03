Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing incident

Jan. 3—NIAGARA FALLS — Police have arrested a suspect in a fatal stabbing Sunday at a LaSalle Avenue home.

The suspect, who was not identified in a city release, has been charged with second-degree murder and will be arraigned Tuesday in Niagara Falls City Court.

First responders were called to 2203 LaSalle Ave. about 8:45 a.m. Sunday for reports of a man stabbed in the chest.

According to reports from the scene, the man was confirmed dead inside the home.

Falls police had responded to the same address Wednesday night to investigate a man stabbed in the chest. At the time, the victim was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment.

Sunday's incident is the first homicide of 2023.