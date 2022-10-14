Suspect arrested after fatal stabbing in Tallahassee Walgreens parking lot

A suspect is in custody after a fatal stabbing Thursday evening in a Walgreens parking lot in west Tallahassee.

The stabbing at 140 Capital Circle Southwest took place at about 8 p.m., according to a Leon County Sheriff’s Office alert online. A suspect was arrested within about 30 minutes of the stabbing, according to LCSO spokeswoman Angela Green.

“When deputies arrived, they found a male suffering from stab wounds, he was pronounced dead on the scene,” according to the LCSO report.

Green said no other details were immediately available as police continue to investigate.

If anyone has information or video related to the incident, please contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 850-606-3300 or Crimestoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

Reach Editor William Hatfield at whatfield@tallahassee.com.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: A fatal stabbing outside a Tallahassee Walgreens; suspect in custody