Suspect arrested for fatal stabbing at Tampa New Year’s Eve party

A man has been charged with second-degree murder with a weapon after another man was stabbed multiple times at a New Year’s Eve Party Sunday.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested the suspect, Plasido Castro Bibiano, 37, on Jan 1.

Around 5:15 a.m. that morning, deputies arrived to the Palm Flats Apartments in Tampa and found a man with multiple stab wounds in the roadway, Hillsborough County officials said in a press release. He died from his injuries.

The victim was allegedly attending an outdoor New Year’s Eve Party when he become involved in an altercation with Castro Bibiano, law enforcement officials said. The suspect allegedly broke a beer bottle and stabbed the victim multiple times.

“This is not the way to start the new year,” said Chad Chronister, sheriff for Hillsborough County said in the press release. " When anger turns into violence, lives can be lost, and families destroyed.”