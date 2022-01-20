Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of UCLA grad student at L.A. furniture store

The man accused of fatally stabbing a UCLA graduate student while she worked a shift alone at a Los Angeles furniture store has been arrested.

Shawn Laval Smith, 31, was taken into custody just before 12 p.m. local time on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after he was identified by authorities as a suspect in the slaying of Brianna Kupfer. He was found sitting on a park bench in the area of Fair Oaks and Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

“We would like to thank the public, the media and our partners at Pasadena PD for their support in apprehending the suspect,” the LAPD said in a tweet announcing his arrest.

Smith is accused of walking into the Croft House on La Brea Ave. and fatally stabbing Kupfer with a knife the afternoon of Jan. 13. He then fled out the back door, triggering an intense, days-long manhunt.

On Tuesday, police released video from a 7-Eleven store showing the suspect purchase a vape some 30 minutes after Kupfer was killed. They also offered a reward totaling more than $250,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Another customer discovered Kupfer’s bloody and lifeless body on the floor of the shop around 2 p.m. Just 15 minutes earlier, she texted a friend, saying a man in the store had been making her uncomfortable.

Kupfer, a graduate of both Brentwood High School in Los Angeles and the University of Miami, had been working toward a degree in architectural design at The University of California, Los Angeles when she was killed.

Police said there is no known motive for the stabbing and they suspect it was a random attack.