Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of a woman in El Sereno home, police said

A suspect was arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a woman inside an El Sereno home Saturday night, Los Angeles police said.

Officers responded to an emergency call in the 5000 block of Cavanagh Road shortly before midnight, according to Officer Norma Eisenman, a police department spokeswoman.

Inside, they found a woman who had been stabbed, she said. The unidentified 35-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 33-year-old suspect, who was not immediately identified, was arrested inside the home in connection with the woman's death, Eisenman said.

The relationship between the victim and suspect was unclear, she said.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.