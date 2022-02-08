Suspect arrested in fatal Washington state supermarket shooting





Washington state authorities have arrested a suspect wanted in a fatal shooting at a local supermarket on Monday.

In a statement, the Richland Police Department said that Aaron Christopher Kelly was arrested on Interstate 90 between the cities of ​​Sprague and Spokane and was taken into custody by authorities.

RPD also said Kelly will be booked into a county jail.

"We thank the numerous law enforcement partners that quickly collaborated to apprehend this subject," RPD said in a statement.

According to NBC News, Police announced the arrest two hours after they confirmed that Kelly was the main suspect and 12 hours after the shooting.

RPD commissioner Chris Lee said officers responded to a call of an active shooter situation at a local Fred Meyer store on Monday morning, NBC News reported

Before opening fire, Kelly allegedly had a conversation with Justin Krumbah, one of the victims in the shooting, saying it's unclear about Kelly's motive in the incident.

Krumbah was pronounced dead at the scene, according to RPD interim police chief Brigit Clary.

"We don't know what the cause was," Lee said. We don't know if it was specifically intentional or targeted toward any one person."

Lee said the second victim in the shooting had undergone surgery on Monday afternoon and remains in critical condition, NBC News reported.

Kelly, 39, is facing first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in connection to the shooting.

In a statement, Fred Meyer expressed their condolences in the shooting, offering its "thoughts, prayers and support to all affected individuals and families during this difficult time," NBC News noted.