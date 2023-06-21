Suspect arrested for fatally shooting Bronx man twice his age over fight involving victim’s daughter

A suspect has been arrested for fatally shooting a Bronx man twice his age over a fight between the victim’s daughter and another woman, police said Wednesday.

Michael Rios, 21, was nabbed Tuesday and charged with murder, manslaughter and gun possession for the May 29 slaying of Clifford White, 42.

Surveillance video recovered by cops shows White walking into the lobby of the apartment building next door to his own on Boston Road near E. 168th St. in Morrisania and greeting Rios, police said.

Moments later, White was shot about 10 times.

The gunman, clad in black, ran off. White was rushed by medics to Lincoln Hospital but could not be saved.

As the murder was being investigated, a woman stepped forward and told cops the shooting was sparked by a fight she had with the victim’s daughter, police said Wednesday.

Rios has four prior arrests, two for assault, one for menacing and one for selling marijuana, police said. His murder arraignment was pending in Bronx Criminal Court Wednesday.

The suspect lives about a mile away from the shooting scene, according to cops.