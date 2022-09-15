Suspect arrested for fatally shooting gang rival in the face during NYC East Village clash

A suspect has been arrested for fatally shooting a gang rival in the face during an East Village clash, police said Thursday.

Tyler Hall-Canale is accused of shooting 26-year-old Dillin Tolentino in a building courtyard near Szold Place and E. 12th St. about 1:45 p.m. Sept. 1.

Detectives nabbed Hall-Canale, 21, Wednesday and charged him with murder and weapon possession.

Both men live near the scene of the shooting and were arguing before Hall-Canale allegedly opened fire.

A police source said the shooting was linked to gang violence in the area and that Tolentino had threatened Hall-Canale’s life just before the shooting.

Cops identified Hall-Canale as the shooter early in the investigation before catching up with him Wednesday, the source said.

“He just lay there motionless,” witness Wil Galoza, 55, said of Tolentino. “When they put him in the ambulance it looked like he was gone. He was not moving at all.”

Tolentino, whose nickname was “Nemo,” was rushed to Bellevue Hospital but couldn’t be saved.

The victim did a four-year prison stint for attempted murder and got out last year.

“He was very loved,” said his aunt Siomara Tolentino. “He comes from a great family. His life was tragically taken for no good reason.”

Hall-Canale’s arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court was pending Thursday.

