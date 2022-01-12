Suspect arrested for fatally shooting Los Angeles Taco Bell employee in front of son

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Taco Bell employee, who was gunned down in front of his son while they worked a night shift at the drive-thru window.

Gunfire erupted outside the Los Angeles fast food joint on Saturday around 11 p.m., shortly after an employee refused to accept a phony bill presented by a customer in a car. Enraged, the driver unleashed several rounds, striking 41-year-old Alejandro Garcia multiple times, and then he fled in a black Sedan.

Garcia, who was working with his 19-year-old son, Carlos, at the time of the shooting, was pronounced dead on the scene. His family said he almost always worked an extra, late shift on Saturdays to help better support his family.

During a vigil for the 41-year-old Taco Bell employee on Tuesday, Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore revealed authorities have made an arrest in the case. In a subsequent police press release, the suspected gunman was identified as James Madden. He was taken into custody by members of the LAPD Gang and Narcotics Division on Monday at his home in South Los Angeles.

Karina Garcia, the victim’s cousin, previously confirmed Garcia’s son was present when the shooting occurred. Authorities at this time believe he was the one who refused to accept the counterfeit cash. He became overwhelmed with emotion while speaking at his father’s vigil on Tuesday, according to Fox 11.

“If you have a father that’s still here, tell them you love him and hug them because with my dad, I never told him anything. The day that it [the shooting] happened, that was the only hug I ever gave him,” Carlos said through tears.

“I hope that one day I’m just like him. He put our family first for everything.”

Police said Madden was being held on $2 million bond.