Suspect arrested in Feb. 21 homicide at west Kellogg motel in Wichita, records show

A 43-year-old Wichita man wanted in connection with a Feb. 21 fatal shooting at a west Wichita motel was arrested Monday, according to the arrest log released Tuesday morning.

Larry Harley Powell was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and criminal use of a weapon. He was arrested in the 800 block of North Parkwood, which is close to Murdock and Edgemoor.

Around 5:10 p.m. on Feb. 21, police were called to a shooting in the parking lot of the Motel 6 at 5736 W. Kellogg. Police found a 50-year-old Santa Cruz, California, man with a gunshot to his upper body. The man died at the hospital.

The day after the shooting, police said they were looking for Powell and a van he was driving in connection with the killing.

Police said the shooting happened after the victim and another man argued and the other man pulled out a gun and started shooting. The victim was hit once.

Police said they found three shell casings. The victim, police say, had been staying at the motel since Feb. 10. Police believed the victim and suspect knew each other.

This was the city’s sixth homicide of the year. Two of those cases now have arrests and a third involved a murder/suicide. There were 12 homicides by this time last year.