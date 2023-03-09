Suspect arrested for February kidnapping in South Park

Mar. 8—The suspect in an alleged Feb. 25 kidnapping is in custody after Morgantown Police arrested him earlier this week.

According to a criminal complaint filed by MPD Detective J. Frantz, the female victim said she was walking home and had just turned onto Grand Street from Cobun Avenue when she noticed a man sitting on the stairs of 203 Grand St., a home at the corner across from Domino's and First Christian Church.

The man was later identified as Chad Jeremy Raddish, 40, of Morgantown.

As the woman walked toward Wilson Avenue, Radish allegedly ran across the street and got in front of the female, who said she turned around and began to run back toward Cobun Avenue.

From behind, Raddish grabbed her arms and told her "don't yell, don't scream, " and "I have a knife."

The victim told officers Raddish began pushing her down Grand Street and attempted to take her cell phone from her hand.

When Raddish began to push her toward some shrubbery, the victim said she began to fight back and started to scream.

Raddish then released her and ran to his vehicle, which was parked near the corner of Grand Street and Cobun Avenue.

The victim immediately called 911 and watched Raddish turn the vehicle around, drive down Grand Street and then right onto Cobun Avenue.

During their investigation, detectives discovered the vehicle fleeing the scene was a red Jeep Patriot registered to Raddish.

According to the complaint, detectives later obtained video images of the suspected Jeep at the Sheetz on Chestnut Ridge Road as well as images of Raddish entering the business.

Raddish was taken into custody and charged with kidnapping. He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail.