Suspect arrested after five hour standoff in Lebanon

Feb. 17—Residents of the West End Station neighborhood were advised by the Lebanon Police Department to stay in their homes at around 4:30 Thursday morning as there was a standoff with a suspect wanted from Metro Nashville.

"Metro notified us sometime after 2 a.m. that they had a pursuit that came in this way," Lebanon Police Department Public Information Officer Richard Clark said. "The individual ended up coming over here and barricading himself in one of the townhomes."

Clark said the suspect was wanted on two charges of aggravated kidnapping, one charge of aggravated burglary and other charges.

At 9:27 a.m., around five hours later, the department announced it had entered the home.

"After many hours trying to make contact with him, no contact was made," Clark said. "Our SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) team ended up going in. They located him inside the residence and thankfully one was harmed."

The suspect was transported back to Nashville after being taken into custody.

The standoff affected several neighbors Thursday morning.

"We did evacuate some of the surrounding residents due to the fact that they were (in townhouses), just to make sure everybody was safe," Clark said. "Wilson County (Sheriff's Office) was out here. Metro (Police Department) was out here, Wilson County Emergency Management was out here. Due to the timing, we tried to coordinate with Wilson County Schools, Lebanon schools to get kids to the bus."

Nearby, the Learning Zone closed for the day so that the Lebanon Police Department could use its parking lot for equipment and news crews.