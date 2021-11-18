HOLLAND TWP. — A suspect was taken into custody following a police pursuit that began shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, in Holland Township.

Deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a domestic altercation near 136th Avenue and Quincy Street. Upon arrival, they observed the suspect leaving in a vehicle.

Attempts to stop the suspect were made, but the suspect led deputies on a pursuit that ended near eastbound I-196 and M-6 after spike strips were used on the suspect's vehicle, which struck a patrol car.

The suspect was taken into custody and lodged at the Ottawa County Jail on multiple charges. A name is being withheld pending arraignment. The case remains under investigation by OCSO.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Suspect arrested after fleeing, striking a patrol car