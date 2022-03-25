Suspect arrested following bank robberies, Fresno police say. He was found at crash scene

Fresno police Friday said they arrested a man who robbed multiple banks in Fresno County.

Police said 30-year-old Eric Torres passed a note to an employee demanding cash about 1:40 p.m. March 18 at the Chase Bank at Blackstone and Garland avenues.

No injuries were reported, and no weapons were seen, police told The Bee at the scene.

Witnesses told investigators the man entered the bank and stood in line for several minutes. When he reached the bank teller’s window, he passed a note demanding cash.

Police said he left the bank with an undisclosed amount of stolen money.

Torres did the same thing the following day at a Bank of America in Selma, police said.

He was involved in a solo vehicle crash on March 20, and California Highway Patrol officers recognized him as a wanted man, police said.

He is held in lieu of $150,000, according to Fresno County jail records.