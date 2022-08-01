Suspect arrested following seizure of meth in Cherokee County

Aug. 1—COLUMBUS, Kan. — A 59-year-old man was arrested Sunday night in connection with the seizure of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of almost $20,000 during the execution of a search warrant Thursday in Cherokee County.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Department said Timothy Sargent, who had been evading officers since the serving of the search warrant, was located and taken into custody Sunday night and was being held without bond at the Cherokee County Jail.

Sargent is charged with both possession and distribution of meth, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A news release announcing the arrest said Sargent had been arrested during a traffic stop earlier this summer in alleged possession of about $30,000 worth of meth but had been released on bond in the meantime.

The news release did not state where the search warrant was served that resulted in the new charges against him.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.