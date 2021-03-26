Suspect arrested following vehicle pursuit from Roseville to Yuba City

Mar. 26—An Elk Grove man was arrested after he led law enforcement on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle from Roseville to Yuba City on Wednesday.

Alfred George Morin III, 41, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, vehicle theft, evading, and resisting arrest.

At 1:42 p.m. Wednesday, the Roseville Police Department began pursuing Morin who was driving a stolen 2013 Honda Accord, according to Joshua Oglesby, public information officer for California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter.

Morin entered Sutter County via Howsley Road and headed northbound on Highway 99. At that point, CHP took over the pursuit. Morin continued into Yuba City where a spike strip was deployed at Highway 99 and Highway 113. Morin avoided it by driving around the spike strip. Another unsuccessful spike strip was deployed at Highway 99 and Barry Road. A third spike strip deployed at Highway 99 and Bogue Road was successful, according to Oglesby.

Morin failed to stop and exited onto Queens Avenue and proceeded through that neighborhood in the area of Live Oak Boulevard and Ainsley Avenue. Oglesby said Morin made several loops in that area before turning off Stafford Way and stopping on Regent Loop.

Law enforcement used a PA system to give commands, but Morin did not comply. A non-lethal, bean bag style round was used to shatter the driver side window. The Yuba-Sutter Regional SWAT team arrived on the scene and after speaking to the driver he was taken into custody by CHP.

Oglesby said Morin drove erratically and at a high rate of speed, changing lanes multiple times throughout the pursuit. Morin was taken into custody around 3 p.m.