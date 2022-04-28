Suspect arrested for forcing stranger out of Queens subway station, exposing himself in attempted sex assault

A suspect has been arrested for forcing a stranger out of a Queens subway station, exposing himself and trying to sexually assault her in a nearby building, police said Thursday.

Roy Higgins, 29, was nabbed Wednesday and charged with attempted criminal sex act, public lewdness and unlawful imprisonment. Cops say he is homeless.

He allegedly confronted a 22-year-old woman waiting for someone on the mezzanine level of the Main St. station in Flushing about 9:45 a.m. April 21.

He grabbed her by the arm and forced her upstairs and out of the station, police said.

At one point the assailant asked the woman if she had money and when she said she didn’t he forced her into an apartment building on Kissena Blvd. a couple blocks from the station.

Once inside the lobby, he exposed himself while restraining the victim, police said. She broke free, ran off and called police. She declined medical attention.

After the NYPD released surveillance footage of the suspect Tuesday a police officer recognized him from a previous encounter.

Higgins on April 19 was charged with public lewdness and attempted sexual abuse for allegedly exposing himself to a 54-year-old woman in an elevator in her Queens building on 171st. St.

He is due back in court June 3 for that case and for five others that date back to June 2020 and include charges for grand larceny, petty larceny and possession of stolen property.