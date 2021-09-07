Suspect arrested in Fort Lauderdale car theft — with baby on board — caught on video

Fort Lauderdale police believe they’ve arrested the Labor Day car thief who took advantage of a mother who left a car running with a toddler in the back seat.

Lavincent Fisher, 19, is back in jail after his arrest. He faces one count of grand theft auto and perhaps other charges, possibly associated with the unexpected payload of the 2-year-old in the car theft. Police handcuffed Fisher in the 1300 block of Northwest Sixth Street around 10 a.m.. That’s just over half a mile from the Chevron at 1049 W. Sunrise Blvd., where Monday’s action unfolded.

WATCH: A man steals a car with a baby inside from a FTL gas station. @ftlauderdalepd are searching for this man who took off with the car. The baby was found safe inside the car after the suspect bailed out. @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/j2UzooDwfD — Marcine Joseph (@MJ_Reports) September 6, 2021

Police said video helped identify Fisher. Video from Monday showed the mother, who has kept her name and face out of the media, hurrying into the Chevron’s mini-mart and leaving her car parked directly in front of the convenience store’s door. A man in a throwback Charlotte Hornets jersey, idling in the mini-mart, strolls out to the car, jumps in, and begins to drive away.

In the video, the mother is seen running out and throwing herself at the hood of the moving car, then at the driver’s side door. A good Samaritan followed the car, which the thief ditched about two miles away, in the 1700 block of Northwest Third Court. The child wasn’t hurt.

Fisher now has three criminal cases in progress in the Broward County court system. He’s out on bond after a March arrest on charges aggravated fleeing and eluding and resisting arrest without violence. He pleaded not guilty to that and to a 2019 robbery charge.

