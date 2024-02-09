Suspect arrested in Fort Worth kidnapping of man who yelled for help from back of his van

A 29-year-old suspect is in custody after kidnapping a man in the victim’s van and speeding along I-30 to Dallas while the victim yelled for help through the back window and got other drivers’ attention, Fort Worth police said in a news release Friday.

At 7:42 a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to a disturbance at a motel near the intersection of Riverside Drive and East Lancaster Avenue just south of Interstate 30 in Fort Worth.

A caller said a man was acting erratically while attempting to steal his van, then the call ended, the release says. Minutes later, the caller again dialed 911 to report that a struggle ensued and that the caller was now in the back of the van that had just been stolen by the suspect.

The suspect drove on several streets before getting on I-30, heading eastbound. The caller was giving a Fort Worth police 911 call taker updates on their location as they traveled through the cities of Fort Worth, Arlington, Grand Prairie and Dallas, according to police.

While the van was traveling through Fort Worth, several people called in to report a white van swerving in and out of traffic while driving at a high speed. Callers also said they could see a man through the back window yelling for help trying to get their attention, according to police. At one point, a caller said that the back door had swung open while the suspect continued to drive dangerously.

The Fort Worth Police Real Time Crime Center found the van through cameras that tracked its license plate, directing officers to the suspect’s location in the 3900 block of Linfield Road in Dallas.

At around 8:50 a.m., Dallas police located the van and notified Fort Worth police that the suspect was taken into custody.

The kidnapped person was safely transported to Major Case detectives in Fort Worth, police say.

“The Fort Worth Police Department would like to thank the citizens who called 911 to report seeing the kidnapped person yelling for help. It is an important to remember, ‘if you see something, say something’,” police said in the release.

The Grand Prairie Police and Department of Public Safety air support also assisted in the investigation.

Fort Worth police will be holding a press conference at 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Bob Bolen Public Safety Complex to discuss the details of the incident.