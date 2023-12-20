Suspect arrested in Fort Worth stabbing, victim treated for non-life threatening injuries

A person was arrested in a Fort Worth stabbing Tuesday during a domestic incident, according to Fort Worth police.

Just before 4 p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to the 1500 block of East Presidio Street on a call about a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been stabbed, police told the Star-Telegram.

A suspect was taken into custody and the victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

The identities of the victim or the suspect were not released.