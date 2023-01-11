Suspect arrested after four dead dogs, three of them puppies, found in North Carolina dumpster

A North Carolina man was arrested after several dogs were found dead in a dumpster over the span of a few weeks at the end of last year, police said.

Raahkeem Orlando Young, 33, is facing four counts of felony animal cruelty and four counts of failure to properly bury animals, WLOS reported.

Young’s arrest comes nearly two months after animal control found three dead pit bulls — one adult dog and two puppies — in a dumpster on Nov. 15. Authorities said they were put inside a bin, which was also filled with feces and urine, before they were tossed in the trash.

“The adult female dog was starved and had a broken foot,” Myrtle Beach Police Department said in a statement released to the media. “The two six to eight-week-old puppies were drowned.”

On Dec. 26, Animal Control officers were again called to the same dumpster in Myrtle Beach. This time, they discovered a puppy, between 10 and 12 weeks old, in a bin left next to the dumpster. Police said he died of “illness and drowning.”

Authorities were able to link Young to dogs thanks to a receipt discarded with the last puppy.

Young has since been released on a personal recognizance bond. A trial date has not yet been set.