Suspect arrested after gang-related Sacramento County shooting that killed 17-year-old

One person has been arrested and four others were detained in connection with a gang-related homicide in the Vintage Park neighborhood of Sacramento County’s Vineyard area.

The suspects were detained Sunday in four locations throughout Sacramento County, according to Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Amar Gandhi. He said homicide investigators determined who the suspected shooter was from the group, which included a juvenile subject, and arrested the person in connection with the crime.

The male victim, 17, was shot in the head around 6 p.m. Saturday. He later died from his injuries at a hospital. His identity has yet to be confirmed by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

Gandhi said the Sheriff’s Office believes the victim and his killer exchanged gunfire, and that the shooting was likely related to gang activity. There was a confrontation between two groups of young people before the shooting, he said.

A gun was found lying near the teen after the incident, but Gandhi said it is unclear who the firearm belonged to.