Suspect arrested in Grants Pass carjackings

Jun. 13—An Idaho man faces a string of felony charges accusing him of stealing at least four vehicles Sunday at gunpoint in the Grants Pass area and the greater Rogue Valley.

Jeremy Russel Anderson, 42, was being held Monday in the Josephine County Jail without bail on vehicle theft and robbery charges linking him to four carjackings Sunday, according to a news advisory from Grants Pass police.

The carjacking spree began shortly before 7:30 p.m. Sunday when a woman called police and reported her Ford Escape SUV stolen at gunpoint in south Grants Pass. The victim told police the thief fled toward the area of Annabelle Lane and Redwood Avenue in Grants Pass.

A driver matching Anderson's description fled at a "high rate of speed" in the Escape, according to police.

Grants Pass police narrowed its search near Williams Highway. During the search for Anderson, reports came in of a stolen Chrysler PT Cruiser near the area of Skycrest Lane. In the Chrysler PT Cruiser carjacking, police said, the suspect discharged his firearm.

During the chase, Anderson allegedly ditched the Chrysler on Interstate 5 near Valley of the Rogue State Park along Interstate 5 and forcibly stole a GMC Canyon midsize pickup truck.

During the investigation of the stolen pickup, Grants Pass police, Oregon State Police and Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies found evidence linking Anderson to a fourth vehicle theft: a yellow Dodge Ram. Police said the stolen full-size truck also was taken "by force."

Anderson was captured in Jackson County after a short pursuit, according to police.

Anderson was jailed on felony charges of first-degree robbery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree burglary and first-degree criminal mischief, and misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person, menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct, and he also had an Idaho fugitive warrant for violating his parole.

