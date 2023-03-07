Suspect arrested in gruesome slay of Lower East Side nail salon owner Nikki Huang and her pal

A long-sought suspect in the gruesome murders of Lower East Side nail salon owner Nikki Huang and her friend was nabbed by the NYPD Tuesday, a police source said.

Jahmel Sanders, 30, was nabbed in the Bronx about 1:30 p.m., sources said. A second suspect remains on the loose in the slayings of Huang, 23, and her friend Jesse Parrilla, 22, whose bodies were found in a burned-out car dumped near the Pelham Split Rock Golf Course in the Bronx May 16.

“I thought it would be happy news but it doesn’t bring my daughter back,” Amy Chan, the mother of Nikki, told the Daily News. “I am happy that we’re getting somewhere.”

Both victims were shot in the head during a wild night of violence sparked by a purse snatching on the Lower East Side.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.