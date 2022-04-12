Suspect arrested in Guadalupe Street break-in

Apr. 12—Santa Fe police arrested a man suspected of attempting to use a power drill to break into a Guadalupe Street business Sunday morning.

A series of burglaries in recent weeks have frustrated business owners in the Guadalupe and Railyard districts downtown.

While some business owners said they were glad to hear a suspect had been jailed, they were skeptical about whether the break-ins would stop and disheartened to hear the man had been arrested several times on suspicion of burglaries in and around the city in the past four months.

According to a criminal complaint filed Monday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court, a security guard had apprehended Edgar Guzman, 26, of Santa Fe, after finding him and another man trying to break a lock at the Double Take consignment shop on South Guadalupe Street.

Guzman faces charges of aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon and possession of burglary tools. He was still held in the Santa Fe County jail Monday, jail logs showed.

It's unclear if police suspect he is tied to any of the other recent costly downtown break-ins.

The Santa Fe Police Department did not respond to a request for comment.

Cindy Cornelson, who owns Smash Bangles on Montezuma Street, said she was happy to hear about an arrest being made but was a "little concerned" about whether it would lead to a lull in break-ins.

She said her business is one of two at Guadalupe Station that has not yet suffered a break-in.

"What is interesting is that their M.O. for all of these robberies, from Canyon Road to here, [is] they are just going around using a crowbar to get in," she said.

In Guzman's case, the criminal complaint says a security guard with Asset Solutions saw him and another man using a power drill to break into the lock at Double Take. Guzman also was carrying a large black knife, about $400 in cash and other "burglary tools," according to the complaint.

Guzman admitted to trying to break into Double Take to get money or find items to sell, the complaint says, but told police he was not involved with other break-ins reported in downtown over the "past few days."

He also refused to tell police who was with him when he was apprehended. The unknown suspect was able to escape on foot.

Double Take was closed Monday, and owners could not be reached for comment.

Patrick Lambert, who co-owns the Cowgirl BBQ restaurant next door, said he was frustrated to learn Sunday's arrest was the third for Guzman since December.

Despite a diligent effort to safeguard the restaurant from break-ins, Lambert said, thieves continue to try find "new ways" to burglarize it, causing over $5,000 in damages in recent months.

He said a "stronger message" has to be sent to deter similar crimes.

"They are arrested, and they are on the street the next day," Lambert said.

Guzman was arrested in December on suspicion of trying to steal over $200,000 worth of jewelry from the Momeni Gallery off Old Santa Fe Trail.

He was found in the gallery's courtyard around 3:15 a.m. with a black backpack holding Southwestern-style jewelry and cash, and a large "bayonet-style knife," a criminal complaint says.

The case was dismissed in February without prejudice, which means it could be refiled, court records show.

Later in February, Guzman was arrested again, this time on suspicion of using a piece of metal to break into a store on Johnson Street and fleeing on a bike with a safe, according to court records.

Police were able to follow bike tracks in the snow to a tent near the Guadalupe District, where they found Guzman, the complaint says.

Guzman confessed to breaking into the store and taking the safe, according to the complaint. He later took police to the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, where he had dumped the safe, the complaint said.

He was booked and released the same day.

A month later, a bench warrant was issued for Guzman's arrest because he was accused of failing to appear for hearing.

Michael Motley, who runs a graphic design business in a studio above Double Take, was baffled by Guzman's criminal background and quick releases from jail.

"You hear it all the time — some guy with 70 DWIs and the judge lets him go," he said. "I just don't understand sometimes. Why?"

Lambert said he's most concerned about the people he has worked with over the past 25 to 30 years.

"There has been a lot of financial damage, but what we are talking about more is having a healthy business district for all of us," he said. "It's not just about the money."