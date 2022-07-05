Suspect arrested in gun mishandling case that killed a minor, Pembroke Pines police say

Pembroke Pines police released the name of a woman they say accidentally shot and killed a minor after mishandling a firearm nearly a month ago.

Francy Marcos, 24, was charged with manslaughter with a firearm. On Tuesday, a warrant for her arrest was issued, and she is currently held in the Broward Sheriff’s Office Main Jail.

On June 11, Marcos was “handling a firearm” inside a Coconut Reef home when it fired and she fatally hit the minor, police said.

“It is still our belief that the firearm was discharged unintentionally due to negligence,” said Officer Amanda Conwell of Pembroke Pines Police.

The minor, whom police did not identify, was shot once and died shortly after at Memorial Regional Hospital.

“Further investigation revealed that the suspect had a relationship with the father,” Conwell said.