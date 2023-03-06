Suspect arrested after gunfire, was targeting girlfriend, Lake City Police say

On Mon., Mar. 6 at 11:38 p.m., officers from the Lake City Police Department were dispatched to South East Church Avenue and Southeast Nassau Street to the report of gunfire.

A 911 caller told police that a man wearing all black was running south on Southeast Church Avenue. As the man approached, he pulled out a gun and pointed it at the caller. The 911 caller was able to provide the direction in which the man ran off.

Officers from LCPD, along with deputies from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, set up a perimeter around the area and began a search.

The suspect, Kenrick Hill Jr., was located hiding in a house he shared with his girlfriend. LCPD said that the girlfriend was the intended target of the initial gunshots fired at the corner of Southeast Church Avenue and Southeast Nassau Street.

While attempting to take the suspect into custody, he kicked two officers, resulting in additional charges.

Police say that shell casings were located at the initial scene and were collected as evidence.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Hill was arrested and transported to the Columbia County Detention Center.

The charges include:

One count attempted first degree murder

Two counts battery on LEO

Two counts possession of a firearm or ammunition by a delinquent

One count aggravated assault

