Suspect arrested with guns, pot after chase in Rowan County

A 20-year-old man is facing multiple charges after leading a police chase Tuesday through Rowan County.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, troopers were following a suspect in a car on I-85 North just before noon. The car got off the highway and went through several roads before ending up on Barrington Lane, near the town of Faith.

Highway Patrol says the suspect ran into a dead-end street and had nowhere else to go, and that’s when he gave up the chase.

Authorities say the suspect, Charleston Brailey, was arrested. When police searched his car, they found two guns and a little over seven grams of suspected marijuana.

Brailey is being charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a Schedule 6 controlled substance; two counts of carrying a concealed gun, and two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.

A mugshot wasn’t immediately released.

