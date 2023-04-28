Suspect arrested in Gwinnett after 2 girls injured in shooting at Athens shopping center

A man was arrested in connection with a shooting that left a 14-year-old girl and 5-year-old girl injured earlier this week.

Athens-Clarke police, Gwinnett County police and the Federal Bureau Investigation Safe Streets Task Force arrested 38-year-old Rasheed Scott of Atlanta on Thursday in connection with a shooting.

Athens-Clarke police responded to a shooting call at a shopping center off 400 North Avenue around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old girl and a 5-year-old girl injured. Police said the 14-year-old had been shot in the arm. The 5-year-old had an injury to her face.

Officers are working to determine if she was shot or hit by a bullet fragment or piece of glass.

Paramedics took both girls to a nearby hospital for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the 5-year-old was later transported to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

Scott was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Authorities have not said what led to the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Johnson at 762-400-7060.

