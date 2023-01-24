Suspect arrested in Half Moon Bay mass shootings that killed 7

[Source]

Seven people died and one person sustained critical injuries in two separate shootings in Half Moon Bay, California, on Monday night.

The shootings, which came less than three days after the Monterey Park mass shooting, involved farm workers.

The first incident reportedly occurred at Magic Mushroom Farm at 12761 San Mateo Road/Highway 92 in unincorporated San Mateo County. Deputies dispatched at 2:22 p.m. located four dead victims, as well as a fifth victim who was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The second incident took place at another mushroom farm located at 2125 Cabrillo Highway S./Highway 1. There, authorities found three dead victims, according to reports.

All of the victims are of Asian or Hispanic descent, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said at a news conference on Monday.

Chunli Zhao, 67, has been arrested in connection with the shootings.

He was found at 4:40 p.m. in his car in the parking lot of a sheriff’s substation in Half Moon Bay. A legally purchased and owned semi-automatic handgun was discovered in his vehicle.

Authorities believe Zhao acted alone.

Zhao is believed to have worked for one of the farms involved.

“All of the evidence we have points to this being the instance of workplace violence,” Corpus said. “The only known connection between the victims and the suspect is that they may have been coworkers.”

San Mateo County Board of Supervisors President Dave Pine reportedly described him as a “disgruntled worker.”

On Tuesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom denounced the tragedy on Twitter.

“At the hospital meeting with victims of a mass shooting when I get pulled away to be briefed about another shooting. This time in Half Moon Bay,” Newsom tweeted. “Tragedy upon tragedy.”

At the hospital meeting with victims of a mass shooting when I get pulled away to be briefed about another shooting. This time in Half Moon Bay. Tragedy upon tragedy. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 24, 2023

