Suspect arrested after Halls farm supply store shooting that left one dead

A Rural King employee was shot dead at the Rural King in Halls, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.

A man accused of shooting and killing a Rural King employee in North Knox County on Thursday has been arrested, the Knox County Sheriff's Office announced.

Larry McBee, 18, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, officials said. He was taken into custody early Friday morning when he was found near McDonald Road in East Knoxville.

Officials haven't released the name of the 22-year-old employee who was killed.

The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Rural King on Norris Freeway. A Rural King employee approached McBee as he was allegedly attempting to shoplift ammunition. The two got into a "scuffle" behind the store and the employee was shot. McBee left the scene.

Officers searched the immediate area after the incident but did not find and arrest McBee until more than 12 hours later. The Blount County Sheriff’s Office, the Grainger County Sheriff’s Office, the Knoxville FBI field office and the Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms unit assisted with the search.

