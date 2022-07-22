Suspect arrested in Hartselle church burglary; injured officer going to rehab

Jul. 22—Police have charged a woman with a church burglary that indirectly led to severe injuries to a Hartselle police officer. The officer was expected to be transferred from a hospital to a rehabilitation facility Thursday.

Erin Deshonna Garrison, 42, of 1304 Tunsel Road, Hartselle, was charged with third-degree burglary for removing food items from Tunsel Road Baptist Church in Hartselle. She was booked into Morgan County Jail on Monday and released that day on a $2,500 bond.

Sgt. Lynn Dean was one of the officers who investigated the burglary, which was reported July 14. On July 15, while Dean was patrolling Tunsel Road Baptist Church, he fell and sustained a fractured skull and initially had a brain bleed.

Lt. Alan McDearmond on Thursday said Dean was in the hospital but was expected to be transferred to a rehabilitation facility Thursday or today.

"He's supposed to be there for a minimum of 10 days and then I guess they'll evaluate and see what's going to happen after that," McDearmond said. "He's a great guy."

The Hartselle Police Department will hold a prayer vigil for Dean at Hartselle City Hall, 611 Chestnut St., at 7 tonight. Dean's colleagues are also organizing a fund drive to assist with the family's expenses.

Hartselle police said Dean's body camera showed a dog approaching at 2:45 a.m., just before he was injured.

"He pretty much just tripped as he was walking backwards to try to avoid confrontation with that dog," McDearmond said.

Two days before he was injured, Dean posted on his Facebook page: "My prayer for tonight is to keep me and my shift safe. Be with all First Responders and Dispatch. ... Be with us so we can go home in the morning to our families."

Investigator Lesley Sheffield, who was investigating the church burglary along with Dean, filed an affidavit in Morgan County District Court detailing the charge against Garrison.

According to the affidavit, Hartselle police were contacted by the administrator of Tunsel Road Baptist Church on July 14 after his review of surveillance video showed that a woman was in the church July 9 at 4:40 p.m.

Story continues

According to Sheffield, the video showed a woman coming through the north door of the church and "she then went into the fellowship hall and took several food items. Investigators saw (on the video) the female running through the church after she took the items and leaving with them."

The church administrator also provided police with a flashlight he found in the church with the name "Shonna" written on it, short for Garrison's middle name Deshonna. Garrison lives across the street from the church, according to police.

Garrison admitted to police that she went into the church without permission and took food items, according to Sheffield.

— eric@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2435. Twitter @DD_Fleischauer.