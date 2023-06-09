Suspect arrested after high-speed chase through Ottawa and Erie counties

OAK HARBOR - Multiple law enforcement agencies in Ottawa and Erie counties aided in high-speed chase for a suspect later found to be wanted in Erie County on outstanding warrants.

At 1:57 a.m. June 8, an Ottawa County Sheriff's deputy attempted to make a traffic stop in Carroll Township near Davis-Bessie Nuclear Power Station.

The vehicle failed to stop and fled from deputies, reaching speeds above 100 mph. Spike trips were utilized successfully, but the vehicle continued to flee into Erie County.

The suspect vehicle got off at the U.S. 250 exit and continued to flee. The vehicle finally slowed down and a subject later identified at Robert Ewing Jr. fled on food. He was apprehended and arrested.

Narcotics were found. Ewing is in the custody of the Erie County Sheriff's Office on outstanding warrants.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Ohio Highway Patrol, Port Clinton Police, Danbury Township Police, Marblehead Police, Catawba Township Police, Perkins Township Police, Perkins Township Police, Sandusky Police and the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

