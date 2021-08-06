Suspect arrested for hit-and-run death of Gone Girl actor Lisa Banes

(Independent)

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of "Gone Girl" actress Lisa Banes, who was hospitalised following a hit-and-run.

Brian Boyd, 26, was arrested on Thursday, the New York Police Department said. He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident and failing to yield to a pedestrian.

Ms Banes was hit by a scooter or motorcycle during the incident in early June while she was crossing a street in New York City, near the Lincoln Centre.

She was transferred to a hospital where she died on 14 July at age 65.

Ms Barnes is best known for her role in “Gone Girl”, as well as appearances in the Tom Cruise film “Cocktail”.

