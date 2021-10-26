Suspect arrested in hit-and-run death of woman walking dog in Blaine

Oct. 26—Officials have arrested a suspected hit-and-run driver who they believe was involved in the death a woman walking her dog Monday in Blaine.

John Robert Jones, 31, of Blaine, has been arrested by Anoka County sheriff's deputies, but has not yet been charged.

Officials identified the woman struck by a vehicle as Bridget Dunn, 56, of Blaine.

At 12:30 p.m. Monday, Dunn was walking her dog at 109th Avenue and Flanders Court. She was struck and killed by a vehicle westbound on 109th Avenue, which left the scene. The dog was unharmed.

Sheriff's deputies were able to find the suspected hit-and-run vehicle Monday afternoon.