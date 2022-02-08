Suspect arrested in hit-run that killed Fresno woman, 28. Here are charges he’s facing

Police said they made an arrest in the fatal hit-and-run of a pedestrian in central Fresno.

Officers arrested 34-year-old Daniono Caruth on Monday on suspicion of felony hit-and-run, misdemeanor manslaughter and another traffic-related violation, Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega said in an update Tuesday morning.

Police say Caruth was driving on Ashlan Avenue between Maroa and College avenues about 4:15 a.m. when he struck a woman in the roadway, police said.

Police later identified the woman as Fresno resident Taylor Logan, 28.

Officers attempted life-saving measures, police said, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Caruth remained in custody on Tuesday in lieu of $7,500 in bail, according to jail records. He also faces traffic fines.