Suspect arrested after hit-and-run leads to fatal stabbing in Baldwin Park

A 35-year-old man was fatally stabbed Tuesday in Baldwin Park while attempting to stop a fleeing hit-and-run suspect, authorities said.

The suspect was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 1:30 p.m. when Baldwin Park police responded to a local hospital regarding a stabbing victim, department officials said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which investigates homicides in Baldwin Park, is handling the case.

In a release, the Sheriff's Department said Baldwin Park police had responded to the 3400 block of Cosbey Avenue regarding a vehicle that had hit two pedestrians.

Two victims, a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy, were found at the scene and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect reportedly crashed his vehicle into a parked car and fled on foot but was chased by witnesses who attempted to stop him.

The suspect allegedly stabbed the 35-year-old man and again fled on foot before El Monte police caught him a short distance away.

The names of the stabbing and hit-and-run victims and the suspect had not been released as of Wednesday morning.

