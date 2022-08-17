Suspect arrested in hit-and-run that left 13-year-old critically injured in Osprey

The girl was bicycling on a crosswalk at the intersection of East Bay Street and Old Venice Road near Pine View School in Osprey.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers have arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run that left a 13-year-old critically injured on Tuesday.

David Ching Cheng Chang, 65, of Osprey was booked into the Sarasota County Jail. He was arrested Wednesday for leaving the scene of the crash involving a serious injury to a 13-year-old bicyclist, leaving the scene with property damage and evidence destruction.

The girl was bicycling on a crosswalk at the intersection of East Bay Street and Old Venice Road near Pine View School in Osprey when a dark silver sedan hit her on the right side with the front of the car at 4:16 p.m., according to a written report from FHP.

The girl was taken to All Children's Hospital with serious injuries. Authorities did not give an update on her condition Wednesday, and her identity has not been released.

Chang's car was impounded by troopers at a location in Tampa. The crash remains under criminal investigation.

