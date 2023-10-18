Suspect arrested after hitting pedestrian and driving away, police say

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the hit-and-run that left a man seriously hurt, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

The accident occurred on Oct. 7 on Celanese Road near Riverview Road.

Police said the man was crossing Celanese Road outside the crosswalk when he was hit by a vehicle. The vehicle then left the scene.

On Oct. 16, officers identified a damaged 2010 Dodge Charger as the vehicle involved in this incident.

The driver of the vehicle, 39-year-old Leticia Galicia Raymundo, has been arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in great bodily injury and driving without a license.

