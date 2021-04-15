Suspect Arrested for Home Invasion, Murder of Woman and 8-Year-Old Daughter

A male suspect has been arrested for the murder of a woman and her daughter on March 8 in Rancho Cucamonga, California.



What happened: Jacob Alan Wright, 19, was arrested on Tuesday for killing Jia Jia, 44, and her daughter Ruby Meng, 8, in their home on the 6800 block of Bergano Place, according to KTLA 5.



Wright somehow entered their home at around 3 a.m. on March 7.

He stabbed three people in a bedroom: Jia Jia, Ruby Meng and an unidentified family friend, 38, who was severely injured and hospitalized.

Wright fled the scene through a rear sliding door.













More details: Wright was arrested by the police on April 13, CBSLAreported.



The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said his arrest ends a five-week investigation with assistance from the FBI.



Authorities say there is no relationship between Wright and his victims and that "the motive remains unclear," according to ABC 7. They believe he acted alone.

Wright is being charged for murder and attempted murder. He is being held without bail and is due in court on Thursday.





Anyone who may have information about the case can contact Det. Malcolm Page at (909) 387-3589, call anonymously at 800-78CRIME or visit the WeTip website at www.wetip.com.



Feature Image via CBS Los Angeles

