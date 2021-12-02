Suspect arrested in homicide of 14-year-old found near I-95

An arrest has been made in the case of a 14-year-old boy who was found dead near Interstate 95 in South Florida last month.

The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department posted to its Twitter account late Wednesday that an arrest was made in the homicide case of Ryan Rogers, a freshman at Dwyer High School in Palm Beach County, whose body was found after his mother said he had gone on a bike ride on Nov. 15.

The body was located near an I-95 overpass several miles from his home.

Initial reports were that Rogers’ death was the result of a bike-related accident, but then police later ruled it a homicide, and offered an $8,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

WPTV in Palm Beach County reported the suspect was arrested in Miami-Dade County. The station also reported that a caravan of SUVs arrived at the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department on Wednesday night, and the suspect was believed to be inside one of the vehicles.

Police are planning a 10 a.m. press conference to provide more information about the arrest.