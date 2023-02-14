Suspect arrested after hour-long standoff

Feb. 13—VALDOSTA — A Brooks County man was arrested Saturday after an armed robbery and a standoff at a Valdosta store.

At 4:45 a.m., Valdosta police headed to a store in the 2200 block of North Ashley Street after a 911 caller said the store had been robbed, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.

Officers were told a man entered the store, produced a handgun, threatened employees and left the store with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was hurt.

While searching the area, detectives found the suspect hiding in bushes behind the store with a handgun. The area was blocked off and detectives spent an hour talking with the man, police said.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Officers recovered the money taken from the store plus a handgun.

The suspect — described as a 36-year-old Quitman man — is charged with felony armed robbery, two counts of felony aggravated assault, two counts of felony terroristic threat, felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and misdemeanor obstruction of an officer, police said.

"This was incredible work by our officers and detectives. They continued to check the area and when they encountered the offender, who was holding a gun, they showed patience and did an outstanding job to bring the tense situation to a peaceful resolution," Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.